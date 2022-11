The Alexa division, along with Amazon Prime video lost $3 billion in just the first quarter of 2022, with “the vast majority” of the losses attributed to Alexa. The hardware team is on track to lose $10 billion this year.

In the US voice-assistant market, Alexa ranks third (71.6 million users), behind Google Assistant (81.5 million) and Apple’s Siri (77.6 million).

