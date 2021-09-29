    Amazon Astro could be the robot we’ve been waiting for

    Astro rolled out at the end of the hourlong event, which also saw Amazon announce a number of updates, including the Echo Show 15, Amazon Smart Thermostat, Halo View fitness band and Ring products.

    During its presentation, Amazon pitched Astro as a companion robot who can hang out with elderly parents, throwing them a beatboxing party, and helping them stay in regular contact with family members and friends via video calls.

    Amazon has opened a waiting list for Astro, promising the robot will be available before the end of the year, for $1,000.

