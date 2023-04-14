- In a shareholder letter, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy asked employees to return to the office from May.
- He believes that invention occurs when employees work in person.
- He believes that working from home is not a long-term solution.
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy requests employees to return to the office from May in shareholder letter
