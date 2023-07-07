Amazon CEO Maps out Strategy to Compete in AI Race with Microsoft and Google

- CEO Andy Jassy has outlined Amazon’s investment in AI across the company, notably via Amazon Web Services (AWS), to improve customer experiences and capitalize on AI trends.
- AWS has launched a generative AI service, Bedrock, and AI-specific chips, dubbed Inferentia and Trainium, to rival Nvidia’s market domination.
- Amazon expects to gain a competitive edge through initiatives like Bedrock, custom chips, and services like CodeWhisperer, even as the company undergoes cost-cutting measures amid economic challenges.