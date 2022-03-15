“Amazon Driving Us To Our Knees. We’re Broke”: Future Group to SC

- Talks between Amazon.com Inc and Future Retail aimed at resolving a long-running dispute over whether Future’s retail assets can be sold to Reliance Industries have failed, lawyers for the companies told the Supreme Court on Tuesday.
- In newspaper ads, the U.S. giant said the transfer of Future Retail’s assets to RIL violated the binding orders of an arbitration tribunal and is against the submissions made before the Supreme Court.
- Amazon has argued that Future violated the terms of a 2019 deal the companies signed when the U.S. e-commerce giant invested $200 million in a Future Group unit.
