Amazon drops its return-to-office plan and will now let most employees work from home indefinitely

In a Monday message to Amazon employees, CEO Andy Jassy said the company would no longer require corporate workers to return to the office.

Before this week’s announcement, Amazon was planning to require corporate and tech workers to be in the office at least three days per week starting in January 2022, unless given special permission by their manager.

Employees will continue to be allowed to spend up to four weeks working remotely from any location in their home country, but Jassy said they should live most of the year in a place where they can reasonably get to the office for a meeting with their core team within a day’s notice.