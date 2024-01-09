Amazon employs AI to improve online clothing shopping experience

- Amazon is using AI to help customers find well-fitting clothes online, addressing the high return rate of 24.4% for online clothing purchases.
- The AI-powered features include personalized size recommendations, a ‘Fit Insights’ tool for sellers, AI-powered highlights from fit reviews, and reimagined size charts.
- These AI advancements are part of Amazon’s broader effort to enhance the shopping experience on its site, which also includes AI tools to help sellers write product descriptions and enhance product images.