Amazon’s food delivery pilot is underway with its employees and will soon open up to selected Prime users in 5 areas in Bangalore: HSR, Bellandur, Haralur, Marathahalli and Whitefield.

Prione Business Services, a joint venture between Infosys cofounder NR Narayana Murthy’s Catamaran Ventures and Amazon India, has been signing contracts with brands to list on Amazon, offering 10-15% commissions [Via]