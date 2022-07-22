Amazon Expands Hiring in India for Its Satellite Internet Business

Amazon is set take the next step in its plan to launch Project Kuiper in India with the listing of new managerial positions for the country. Project Kuiper is a competitor to Elon Musk’s Starlink programme, and aims to provide high-speed broadband with its own satellite constellation.

Amazon has listed positions such as a manager to execute and handle the project’s licensing strategy in India and Asia-Pacific countries. Another position is a business strategy lead in its Country Development team to “launch and operate” the broadband service worldwide.

0
0
0
0
0
0

Welcome to NBW, the short news app that brings you all the important news, opinions and insights on Web3 ecosystem (beyond crypto).

Get the newsletter

Tech News in shorts

NBW app by nextbigwhat brings you short news around Web – right from latest news on metaverse, crypto, blockchain or government policies.

» more from web 3

Load More