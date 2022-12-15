Amazon, Flipkart get notice from Delhi Commission for Women over sale of acid

On Wednesday, an acid attack against a 17-year-old girl occurred in Delhi. The DCW requested a thorough action taken report from two companies by December 20 after expressing great worry about the ease of access to acid online.

A letter from Delhi Commission for Women said, “DCW has learnt that the accused bought acid through ‘Flipkart’ & that acid is easily available on ‘Amazon’ & ‘Flipkart’ which is illegal.”