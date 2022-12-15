Amazon, Flipkart get notice from Delhi Commission for Women over sale of acid

Freshdesk has acquired Pipemonk, a Bangalore-based startup that helps companies move data between cloud platforms, for an undisclosed amount. As part of the acquisition, all of Pipemonk’s 13 employees will be joining Freshdesk.
This is the seventh acquisition for Bangalore-based Freshdesk, since August 2015 when it acquired 1CLICK for an undisclosed sum.
“The Pipemonk team will enhance Freshdesk’s capabilities to integrate within our own products as well as external products,” said Freshdesk chief executive Girish Mathrubootham.“Having your apps talk to each other and enabling seamless flow of data plays an important role in any business today.”
At Freshdesk, the Pipemonk team will work on strengthening integrations between the Freshdesk suite of products as well as expand third party integrations for each of the Fresh desk products, thus cutting down the need for multiple logins, multiple amounts of data entry, and allowing instant and seamless access to dynamic data across products.