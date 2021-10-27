Amazon, Google win Japan government cloud contract

HomeNewsAmazon, Google win Japan government cloud contract
TOKYO – Japan’s Digital Agency has picked Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud Platform as the first service providers for its nationwide cloud computing project, giving the U.S. tech groups a foothold in an industry dominated by domestic service providers.
A Digital Agency official said the budget for government cloud computing until March 2022 is about 2 billion yen but the budget for the upcoming years is as yet undetermined.
The government cloud project aims to unify and standardize digital infrastructure across ministries and roughly 1,700 municipalities, which currently operate their own systems.