    Amazon, Google win Japan government cloud contract

    • TOKYO – Japan’s Digital Agency has picked Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud Platform as the first service providers for its nationwide cloud computing project, giving the U.S. tech groups a foothold in an industry dominated by domestic service providers.
    • A Digital Agency official said the budget for government cloud computing until March 2022 is about 2 billion yen but the budget for the upcoming years is as yet undetermined.
    • The government cloud project aims to unify and standardize digital infrastructure across ministries and roughly 1,700 municipalities, which currently operate their own systems.
    Daily.