Amazon India has unveiled STEP to help sellers accelerate their growth on the Amazon.in platform

Amazon India has announced the launch of STEP, which is a performance-based benefits program designed to help the 7 Lakh sellers trading on the Amazon.in platform. STEP will launch on the 1st of December, 2020 and will be accessible to all sellers.

STEP will help simplify the seller experience by providing customized and actionable recommendations to the sellers to improve customer experience. STEP will provide multiple benefits like fee waivers, faster disbursement cycles, priority seller support and free account management.

STEP will also provide a Dashboard on Seller Central to help sellers track their performance, benefits and growth.