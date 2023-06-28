Amazon Introduces AWS AppFabric for Enhanced Connection and Management of SaaS Apps

- Amazon has launched AWS AppFabric, a no-code tool for integrating SaaS apps in enterprise environments, aimed at improving security and management.
- From the AWS console, users can have an integrated view into app usage and performance, set common policies across apps, and receive alerts for any unusual activity on their apps.
- AppFabric will soon include an AI assistant for functions like creating content based on context from various SaaS apps, adding to the efficiency and ease-of-use of the new software.