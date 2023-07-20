Amazon Introduces Palm Recognition Payment in Whole Foods Market Stores Nationwide

- Amazon has announced that its palm greeting technology, Amazon One, will be available in all Whole Foods Market locations in the US by the end of the year.
- The biometric technology, which allows a user to make payments by simply hovering their hand over a reader, is presently used in over 200 stores and some third-party locations.
- Though the system is being marketed as a convenient and secure payment method, critics express concerns over privacy and potential misuse of the personal data gathered.