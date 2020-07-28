Dozens of investors and entrepreneurs told The Wall Street Journal that Amazon made products that directly competed with them after investing.
Amazon reportedly invested in startups and gained proprietary information before launching competitors, often crushing the smaller companies in the process
The Journal spoke with startups who said Amazon made similar hardware and software products after purchasing stakes in the companies. In one example, Amazon invested in a hardware startup Nucleus, only to unveil an Echo device that directly competed with Nucleus’ product.
Loading…