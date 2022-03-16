    Amazon launches metaverse-like game to train people how to use AWS

    NextBigWhat
    • March 16, 2022
    • These two new initiatives support the development of foundational cloud computing skills, so anyone-from young learners to career professionals looking to build their cloud skills-can gain knowledge and practical experience that helps them prepare for jobs in the cloud.
    • AWS Cloud Quest: Cloud Practitioner is an all-new 3D role-playing game, designed by AWS Training and Certification, to help adult learners gain practical AWS experience.

    “As a cloud practitioner, you’ll venture on a journey to help the citizens in town transform their city by using cloud solutions,”


    [Via]

    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    NextBigWhat

    NextBigWhat team : The best way to reach out to us is via email: team@nextbigwhat.com

    Sign Up for Our Newsletters

    Join 2 millions subscribers