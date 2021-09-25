    Amazon Launches ‘Prime Video Channels’, Brings Eight Otts On Single Platform

    • September 25, 2021
    • The existence of the platform now means Amazon has a video content marketplace for Prime members, beaming content from eight OTT players: Lionsgate Play, Discovery Plus, DocuBay, Eros Now, MUBI, Shorts TV, Hoichoi and Manorama Max.
    • Amazon has so far struck partnerships with 350 OTT partners, globally, to get on board Prime Video Channels.
    • The launch of Prime Video Channels couldn’t possibly come at a better time, given the growth displayed by Prime Video, pan-India.
