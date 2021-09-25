Amazon Launches ‘Prime Video Channels’, Brings Eight Otts On Single Platform

HomeNewsAmazon Launches ‘Prime Video Channels’, Brings Eight Otts On Single Platform
September 25, 2021
The existence of the platform now means Amazon has a video content marketplace for Prime members, beaming content from eight OTT players: Lionsgate Play, Discovery Plus, DocuBay, Eros Now, MUBI, Shorts TV, Hoichoi and Manorama Max.
Amazon has so far struck partnerships with 350 OTT partners, globally, to get on board Prime Video Channels.
The launch of Prime Video Channels couldn’t possibly come at a better time, given the growth displayed by Prime Video, pan-India.