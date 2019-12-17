Amazon made $1.4 Million in 2019 from Alexa Skill Revenue so far (voicebot.ai)

Amazon earned $1.4 million Alexa skill revenue through the first 10 months of 2019 which was well short of its $5.5 million target.

Consumers pay for added features of Alexa skills from third-party developers and like what Apple does to its app store, Amazon too takes a 30% fee and 70% goes to the developer.