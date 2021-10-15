Amazon-owned Audible expands library of content

Audible, the online audiobook and podcast service owned by Amazon, has strengthened its content pipeline for India, making a new catalogue of over 15,000 titles accessible as part of its ₹199 monthly subscription.

The current slate includes Indian audiobooks like Dharmayoddha Kalki by Kevin Missal, The Karadi Tales, The Panchatantra and Autobiography of a Yogi by Paramahansa Yogananda, Audible Originals including Zen: A Way of Living written and voiced by Om Swami, The Last Girl to Fall in Love written by Durjoy Datta; voiced by Prateik Babbar and Rasika Dugal and the second season of TVF’s YouTube original Permanent Roommates: He Said She Said, voiced by actors Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh.

During the pandemic last year, the company had introduced the Audible Sleep Collection, which offers access to bedtime stories, ASMRs and Sound Baths to help people stay calm and stress-free during challenging times, which Sawlani said had also seen traction.