Amazon Pantry tops YouGov’s retail rankings 2021

- Marketplace Amazon’s Pantry topped YouGov’s Retail Rankings 2021 that mapped the brand salience of grocery retailers in the country, it said on Tuesday.
- YouGov Retail Rankings were collated basis an index score for each grocery brand, both online and offline.
- Amazon Pantry has expanded its pantry service to over 300 cities across the country, providing unparalleled support during the covid-19 pandemic, YouGov said in its ranking statement.
