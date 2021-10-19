    Amazon Pantry tops YouGov’s retail rankings 2021

    • Marketplace Amazon’s Pantry topped YouGov’s Retail Rankings 2021 that mapped the brand salience of grocery retailers in the country, it said on Tuesday.
    • YouGov Retail Rankings were collated basis an index score for each grocery brand, both online and offline.
    • Amazon Pantry has expanded its pantry service to over 300 cities across the country, providing unparalleled support during the covid-19 pandemic, YouGov said in its ranking statement.
    Daily.