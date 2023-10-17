Amazon Prime Day sees modest gains while broader retail industry struggles

- Despite Amazon’s claims of a successful Prime Day, independent data shows only slight gains for the company and a decline in the broader retail industry.
- Retailers are under pressure as consumer spending slows, with companies like Best Buy, Dollar Tree, and Target narrowing their guidance for the year due to inflation.
- While Amazon and Walmart remain strong, smaller retailers are forced into risky discount wars to attract price-conscious consumers, potentially widening the gap between retail giants and smaller competitors.
