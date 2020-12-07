Amazon Prime Video Launches Watch Party in India

Prime Video Customers are able to host and participate in Watch Party, providing synchronized playback which the host controls, and a chat feature to communicate with participants. Watch Party will accommodate up to 100 participants per session.
FYI: Each participant must have a Prime membership OR Prime Video subscription.
Below are some steps on how to join the experience.
- Find a movie or TV show – Click on the Watch Party icon on your screen for movies. You’ll find it in the episode list for TV shows.
- Enter your name – Choose the name you’d like to use while chatting. Create your Watch Party
- Invite your friends – Share your Watch Party link with up to 100 people. Your friends can join by clicking on their link.
- Start watching and chatting – Once everyone is ready, start your Watch Party. The host can play, pause, and skip for the group
