- Amazon plans to reduce employee stock awards due to the current economic situation.
- This comes after Amazon announced a second round of mass layoffs.
- The technology sector has seen a wave of job cuts due to the economic downturn.
Amazon reduces employee stock awards due to economic downturn
- Amazon plans to reduce employee stock awards due to the current economic situation.
- This comes after Amazon announced a second round of mass layoffs.
- The technology sector has seen a wave of job cuts due to the economic downturn.
[Via]