Amazon replies to ‘East India Company 2.0’ remark, uses ‘Make in India’ rebuttal

A day after the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-linked weekly termed Amazon Inc as “East India Company 2.0”, the e-commerce giant issued a statement on Monday highlighting how Indian small businesses have expanded in exports by selling crores of ‘Made in India’ products to customers across the world.

The statement comes in response to an article “East India Company 2.0” in Panchajanya magazine, which accused the leading e-commerce company of conducting activities similar to ‘whatever the East India Company did in the 18th century’.

“Whatever the East India Company did in the 18th century to capture India, the same is visible in the activities of Amazon,” the article read. It also claimed that Amazon was creating a monopoly in the Indian market as “It has started taking initiatives for seizing the economic, political and personal freedom of the Indian citizens.”