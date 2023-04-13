- A coalition of labor unions claims Amazon was responsible for 53% of all serious warehouse injuries recorded in the US last year.
- Amazon had previously committed to spending to improve workplace safety.
- The Strategic Organizing Center (SOC) claims the data collected by the US Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) shows Amazon warehouse workers continue to suffer injuries more frequently than non-Amazon counterparts.
- The injuries were also often more severe.
Amazon responsible for majority of ‘serious’ US warehouse injuries in 2022
