Amazon responsible for majority of ‘serious’ US warehouse injuries in 2022

  • A coalition of labor unions claims Amazon was responsible for 53% of all serious warehouse injuries recorded in the US last year.
  • Amazon had previously committed to spending to improve workplace safety.
  • The Strategic Organizing Center (SOC) claims the data collected by the US Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) shows Amazon warehouse workers continue to suffer injuries more frequently than non-Amazon counterparts.
  • The injuries were also often more severe.
