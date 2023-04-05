- Amazon has removed 6 million counterfeit items from their supply chains.
- Over 800,000 attempts to create new selling accounts were stopped in 2022.
- This has prevented bad actors from publishing a single product for sale.
Amazon stops 6 million counterfeit items from entering their supply chains
