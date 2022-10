The company currently has around 3,000 zero-emission last-mile delivery vans in Europe. Amazon’s zero-emission vans delivered 100 million packages last year.

This investment will allow the company to expand that number to 10,000 vans across Europe by 2025. These “last-mile” vans are used on local delivery routes, bringing packages to individual homes.

