    Amazon to provide 20,000 digital devices to underprivileged students in India

    E-commerce company Amazon India on Tuesday said it will directly provide 20,000 digital devices to students from underprivileged communities to empower them for a brighter future.

    “Amazon will directly provide 20,000 digital devices to underprivileged young people, in partnership with over 150 large and small non-profit organisations, impacting over 1,00,000 students across India. Of these 150 organisations, 100 non-profit partners will be selected basis internal employee nominations as part of Amazon’s volunteering program,’ Amazon India said in a statement.”

    [Via]
