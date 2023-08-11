- Amazon plans to reduce its in-house brands, eliminating 27 out of 30 clothing brands and all private-label furniture lines.
- Removals include Lark & Ro, Daily Ritual and Goodthreads clothing, and Rivet and Stone & Beam furniture. Amazon Basics and Amazon Essentials will reportedly remain.
- While not directly linked, these changes arrive coincidentally as Amazon readies for a potential FTC antitrust lawsuit regarding its dealings with third-party sellers.
Amazon to Scale Back of In-house Clothing and Furniture Lines Amid Antitrust Concerns
