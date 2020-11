Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced the launch of a second AWS region with 3 Availability Zones (AZs) in Hyderabad today. The AZs will have multiple data centers in separate locations and will be operating independently.

The new AWS region in Hyderabad will help the government and even more start ups, enterprises and non-profit organisations to run their applications smoothly. The AWS region will also be beneficial in serving end-users from data centers located in the country. Amazon also operates the AWS region in Mumbai.