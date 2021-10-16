Amazon Web Services plans to design more of its own semiconductors: CEO

“We have several different chips that we’ve designed so far, with more to come,” AWS CEO Adam Selipsky said in a “Mad Money” interview.

“One of the latest ones is called Graviton2, which actually has 40% better price performance for customers than the comparable x86-based chips,” Selipsky said, referring to the set of instructions that are key to Intel’s processors.

Selipsky’s comments come as the global economy experiences a semiconductor shortage that has snarled a number of industries and underscored the importance chips play in an increasingly digitized world.