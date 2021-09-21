HomeTechAmazon’s AI-powered cameras punish its delivery drivers when they look at side mirrors or when other cars cut them off, report says
Amazon’s AI-powered cameras punish its delivery drivers when they look at side mirrors or when other cars cut them off, report says
Drivers told Motherboard that the AI-powered cameras in Amazon’s delivery vans unfairly penalized them for things such as looking at side mirrors, adjusting the radio, and even getting cut off in traffic by someone else.
These events help decide whether Amazon drivers are given ratings of “Poor,” “Fair,” “Good,” or “Fantastic.” Amazon Delivery Service Providers, which employ and manage the drivers, can get bonuses to put toward repairs, damages, and other things only if their drivers’ combined weekly scores land in “Fantastic” territory.