Ambani announces 100 biogas facilities by Reliance in half a decade
Reliance commissions first commercial scale CBG plant in Uttar Pradesh.
Plan to establish 100 CBG plants in 5 years, utilizing 5.5 million tonnes of waste.
Initiative to reduce 7 million tonnes per annum of imported LNG.
August 28, 2023
