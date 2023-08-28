Subscribe

Ambani announces 100 biogas facilities by Reliance in half a decade

  • Reliance commissions first commercial scale CBG plant in Uttar Pradesh.
  • Plan to establish 100 CBG plants in 5 years, utilizing 5.5 million tonnes of waste.
  • Initiative to reduce 7 million tonnes per annum of imported LNG.
