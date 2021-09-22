    No more ambulance sirens; India will soon replace it with traditional flute and tabla music

    • September 22, 2021
    • Ambulance horns are to be replaced with the sounds of the flute, tabla and other traditional musical instruments on roads in India.
    • Sounds of the flute, the harmonium, the tabla and the conch shell will replace the all-too-familiar screech of ambulance sounds, which was at an all-time high during the devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.
