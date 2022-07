Ondas Holdings, the company behind Massachusetts–based American Robotics, announced its plans to acquire Airobotics. The brands will remain differentiated in the short-term, with Airobotics eventually being rolled into the American Robotics banner.

American Robotics’ primary play is Scout, a fully autonomous drone system that can operate on remote sites without direct human oversight. Similarly, Airobotics offers an all-in-one autonomous drone solution.