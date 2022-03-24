    Amitabh Bachchan Pays Rs 1.09 Cr Gst On Nft Sale After Tax Notice

    • March 24, 2022
    • Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has paid Goods and Services Tax of Rs 1.09 crore to the government for the sale of non-fungible tokens worth Rs 7.15 crore in an auction in November last year.
    • The NFT auction had garnered Rs 7.15 crore that would attract 18 percent IGST. Big B was liable to pay taxes worth Rs 1.09 crore from the sale, which has been deposited by the actor.
    • After Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed changes in the Income Tax Act, bringing NFTs under its fold as virtual digital assets, tax authorities have started investigations on investors trading in cryptocurrencies and NFTs.

    [Via]

