Amitabh Kant highlights importance of India’s vision for global G20 leadership

Image Credit: BT
  • Amitabh Kant, former CEO of NITI Aayog, stresses the importance of India’s leadership, developmental agenda, and political narrative to the world.
  • India’s vision is now important for global G20 leadership.
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0

[Via]