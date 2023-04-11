- Amitabh Kant, former CEO of NITI Aayog, stresses the importance of India’s leadership, developmental agenda, and political narrative to the world.
- India’s vision is now important for global G20 leadership.
Amitabh Kant highlights importance of India’s vision for global G20 leadership
- Amitabh Kant, former CEO of NITI Aayog, stresses the importance of India’s leadership, developmental agenda, and political narrative to the world.
- India’s vision is now important for global G20 leadership.
[Via]