Analysts predict India’s short form video market to have 650 million users by 2025

Popularised by TikTok, the short form videos gave birth to many similar platforms and even got added as a feature on almost every popular social media app Instagram is on its way to becoming a video and entertainment platform with Reels – its version of short video – in focus.

TikTok is attributed as the leader in SFV in India with 200 million users and 20 million content creators posting at least one video a month.

Bain & Company predicts that by 2025 three in four internet users or 600 million to 650 million Indians will consume such videos with an average user spending 55 to 60 minutes per day on these platforms.