Analytics platform Appsumer to be acquired by InMobi

Founder Shumel Lais, along with the Appsumer team will join InMobi to ensure client service continuity and further develop and support the analytics and automation offering under the InMobi umbrella.

“Appsumer brings a next-generation approach for advertisers to better understand the efficacy of their marketing efforts across multiple channels that growth marketing teams employ daily,” said Abhay Singhal, co-founder of InMobi Group and chief executive officer of InMobi Marketing Solutions.

“Joining forces with InMobi potentially represents an exponential growth path for our pioneering technology. I’m excited that Appsumer has the opportunity to get into the hands of even more developers and marketing teams worldwide to leverage our best of breed offering, making it the default home for growth marketing,” said Lais.