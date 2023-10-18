Subscribe

Anant Ambani faces opposition from proxy firms over board seat

  • Proxy firms ISS and IIAS have raised concerns over Anant Ambani’s limited leadership experience, questioning his potential contribution to the board.
  • Reliance defended Anant’s appointment, citing his relevant experience and maturity, while another proxy firm, Glass Lewis, supported his appointment.
  • The induction of Anant and his siblings is critical to the succession plan of Asia’s richest person, and the stance of foreign and local institutions, who own close to 40% in Reliance, will be known after the voting closes.
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Total
0
Shares

Leave your vote

1 Vote
Upvote
5/5
Via
Join 2 million subscribers





subscribe to the nextbigwhat newsletter​

A curated newsletter that summarizes the important news at the intersection of Global tech, India Tech and AI.

Delivered 8 AM. Daily.

More news »

Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0
0
0

Log In

Or with username:

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.