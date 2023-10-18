Anant Ambani faces opposition from proxy firms over board seat

- Proxy firms ISS and IIAS have raised concerns over Anant Ambani’s limited leadership experience, questioning his potential contribution to the board.
- Reliance defended Anant’s appointment, citing his relevant experience and maturity, while another proxy firm, Glass Lewis, supported his appointment.
- The induction of Anant and his siblings is critical to the succession plan of Asia’s richest person, and the stance of foreign and local institutions, who own close to 40% in Reliance, will be known after the voting closes.
