    Andrew Bosworth, CTO of Meta, warns of a ‘existential threat’ in Virtual Reality moderation.

    • Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth warned employees that creating safe virtual reality experiences was a vital part of its business plan – but also potentially impossible at a large scale.
    • While the full memo isn’t publicly available, Bosworth posted a blog entry alluding to it later in the day. The post, titled “Keeping people safe in VR and beyond,” references several of Meta’s existing VR moderation tools.
    • The company’s recent rebranding offers a potential fresh start, but as the memo notes, VR and virtual worlds will likely face an entirely new set of problems on top of existing issues.
    [Via]
