Andrew Bosworth, CTO of Meta, warns of a 'existential threat' in Virtual Reality moderation.
Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth warned employees that creating safe virtual reality experiences was a vital part of its business plan – but also potentially impossible at a large scale.
While the full memo isn’t publicly available, Bosworth posted a blog entry alluding to it later in the day. The post, titled “Keeping people safe in VR and beyond,” references several of Meta’s existing VR moderation tools.
The company’s recent rebranding offers a potential fresh start, but as the memo notes, VR and virtual worlds will likely face an entirely new set of problems on top of existing issues.