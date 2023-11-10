Andrew Ng: Opportunities in AI – 2023

In a discussion at Stanford University, Andrew Ng shared valuable insights into the current state and future prospects of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The conversation spanned topics such as trends in AI technologies and tools, opportunities in the AI sector, and the social impact of AI.

AI: The New Electricity

AI, similar to electricity, is a general-purpose technology with diverse applications.

It encompasses various tools such as supervised learning and generative AI.

Supervised learning is particularly effective for labeling and recognizing things, while generative AI, like GPT, enables the development of large language models.

Addressing AI Risks and Social Impact

As AI becomes more integrated into various industries, addressing AI risks and ensuring its deployment benefits society are important considerations.

AI is a new electricity… it’s not any one thing, it’s a lot of things. – Andrew Ng

I think that artificial general intelligence AI didn’t do anything a human can do. It’s still decades away, you know maybe 30 to 50 years maybe even longer. – Andrew Ng

Efficiency in AI Development

Prompt-based AI workflows significantly reduce the timeline for building and deploying commercial-grade AI systems.

Typically, building a commercial-grade machine learning system takes 6 to 12 months, but prompt-based AI workflows can reduce this to as little as a week.

AI: A Tool for Global Challenges

Addressing real extinction risks, such as pandemics or climate change, could be enhanced with the help of AI.

By leveraging AI capabilities, humanity can better tackle these pressing global challenges.

AI: A Sea of Opportunities

The opportunity in AI lies in creating deep and hard applications that can create sustained long-term value, similar to the impact of companies like Uber, Airbnb, and Tinder in the early days of the iPhone.

The AI community is developing better tools, such as low code and no code platforms, that enable end-users to customize AI systems even with limited technical expertise.

Minimizing AI-induced Extinction Risks

Concerns about AI creating extinction risks for humanity are exaggerated.

The development of AI will be gradual, allowing for proper oversight and management to ensure safety.

Advocacy for Rapid AI Development

Rather than slowing down AI development, allowing AI to progress as quickly as possible is advocated for the survival and thriving of humanity in the next thousand years.

AI’s Future Work

The future work involving AI lies in identifying and developing specific use cases.

By understanding the practical applications of AI, we can harness its potential to serve various industries and sectors effectively.

Artificial General Intelligence: A Long Way Ahead

Artificial general intelligence (AGI) is still decades away from matching human capabilities.

While large language models in AI may excel in certain dimensions, they still have limitations in other areas.

The biological and digital paths to intelligence have taken different routes, making a direct comparison between AI and humans difficult.

There are certain AI applications that used to take me, you know, literally six months, maybe a year to build that many teams around the world can now build in maybe a week. – Andrew Ng

If you want Humanity to survive and thrive for the next Thousand Years rather than slowing AI down which some people propose I would rather maybe ai go as fast as possible. – Andrew Ng

