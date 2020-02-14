Andy Rubin's Essential Products is shutting down; So is Newton Mail

Andy Rubin, the man behind Android is shutting down Essential Products.

While the smartphone did not sell well, it was one of the first devices to feature a minimal notch for the front-facing camera. It was also applauded for getting fast Android updates, though that is ending today.

Essential acquired Newton Mail last year, which will also be shutting down.

As part of the company wind down, the security update for PH-1 released on February 3 is the last update from the Essential software team. Your PH-1 will continue to work but we will not be providing any additional updates or customer support. Current Newton Mail users will have access to the service through April 30, 2020.