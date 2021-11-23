HomeNewsAnish Kapoor and David Bailey’s star war art being sold as NFTs without their consent
Anish Kapoor and David Bailey’s star war art being sold as NFTs without their consent
Star Wars Stormtrooper helmets made by artists including Sir Anish Kapoor and David Bailey have been photographed and sold as non-fungible tokens without their consent, with images selling for millions of pounds in total on Monday.
Curator Ben Moore took photographs of some of the helmets from a project called Art Wars, created by more than 300 artists since 2013, and sold them for cryptocurrency as NFTs on the trading platform OpenSea.
The dispute highlights the debate around the ownership of NFTs. Buyers of NFTs do not own the physical artwork and digital versions are sometimes sold without the original owners’ permission, leading to conflict over intellectual property.