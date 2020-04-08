AMA On Journey From Student Entrepreneur To Building Global Product With Ankit, Founder @ StoryXpress

NextBigWhat Huddle has been created to ensure that working remote does not get boring and you continue to get insights + real-world lessons from founders and product leaders on building and scaling product-led businesses.

On Friday (April 10th), we have Ankit Mishra, Founder @ StoryXpress joining us for an AMA on his journey of going from a student entrepreneur to building a product with enterprise clients from around the world. It is a fascinating journey that will certainly yield some great takeaways for everyone.

Many successful entrepreneurs start early and Ankit was no different. He began StoryXpress at IIT Hyderabad when he was 21 along with co-founder Chinmay who was 19.



StoryXpress offers a suite of products around videos like video creation, video recording, video hosting and analytics, providing enterprises a full stack video platform for all their video needs.



With over 5000+ paying customers globally including Fortune 500 companies like Target, Best Buy, Unilever, Johnson & Johnson and LG, Ankit and his team have created a successful template for all budding student founders.

When: April 10th (Friday) | 5 PM IST

Ideal for: Founders, Aspiring Entrepreneurs, Students

You can also watch the AMA live on Facebook & Youtube.

The NextBigWhat Huddle is brought to you in partnership with MoEngage, an Intelligent Customer Engagement Platform trusted by enterprises in 35 countries and GoJek.