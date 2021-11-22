Announcement: Productgeeks Conf is open for speaker nominations [Deadline: Nov 29th]

Fellas

Productgeeks Conf, world’s first audio conf is now open for speaker nomination !

Starting Dec 1st, Productgeeks Conf will bring to you the best product minds from across the globe – everyday for one hour in the most intimate format, i.e .audio.

Date: Dec 1st to 17th

Mon- Sat, 7 PM (one hour daily)

Format: Audio (in partnership with FWD, the learning app)

As with any NextBigWhat initiative, this conf will be community driven and we are opening up the speaker nomination form for you to nominate yourself!

At a high level, the conf will have 2 themes:



Zero to 1: Building 0 to 1 products, Finding Product Market Fit, Finding Traction Channels and more..

One to N: Building Leadership TeamsBuilding product-led growth business and more..

Apply as a speaker

We strictly follow a ‘NO SAGE ON THE STAGE’ philosophy.

You are as much a learner as a speaker – so share experience, and not gyaaawn.

If you are in for it, the deadline to apply as a speaker for ProductGeeks Conf is Nov 29. Please use the form below.

