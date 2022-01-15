Announcing: Blockchain Course for Managers and Leaders #PrelaunchOffer

Web 3.0 will reshape the Internet and blockchain forms the foundation of all this disruption.
It’s time to not just understand, but also learn the different use-cases of Blockchain and how it can be implemented in your industry.
Introducing: Blockchain Course for Managers and the rest of us
Of course, there are many blockchain course for developers, but nothing of significance for the non-engineering folks, i.e .managers, marketers, leaders, and a general enthusiast too.
It’s time to bring not just a very comprehensive course to you, but also the one that fits in your schedule and importantly, provides maximum learning retention.
Done in partnership with award-winning FWD app, the course goes live on Jan 22nd and is now available for pre-launch offer, i.e. straight 75% discount !
Get the pre-launch offer
The course has 8 modules, 27 sub-modules and has approximate duration of 225 minutes. Normally priced at Rs. 2999, the blockchain course for managers and business leaders is now available only for Rs. 449 (as a pre-launch offer)
Note that the 75% discount, i.e. prelaunch offer is only valid till Jan 22nd. Once the course goes live, this offer won’t be active.
Once you have made the purchase, we will send you a registration code which you can use to redeem the course in the FWD app (on Jan 22nd).