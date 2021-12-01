Announcing Productgeeks Conf: First 3 days agenda

India’s largest product conference, Productgeeks Conf begins today. The conf, built as a product has been reimagined from first principle-thinking – virtual, and audio-based.

The conf starts from Dec 1st and will continue till Dec 17th – bringing you one great speaker every day, 7 PM IST!

The format is largely AMA based and is going to be extremely interactive – and will bring you the best practitioners across different industries, right from consumertech to SAAS.

This week, we have 3 amazing speakers lined up for you.

Ranjeet | Cofounder Pratilipi

Dec 1 (Wed) | 7 PM IST Pratilip’s journey of finding PMF, building a strong product culture. Kirti | CPO, Meesho

Dec 2 (Thu) | 7 PM IST On building a customer-obsessed product culture Mohit | Cofounder, Ultrahuman

Dec 3 (Fri) | 7 PM IST On building a global consumer product