Announcing Productgeeks Conf: First 3 days agenda

Productgeeks Conf 2021

India’s largest product conference brings together teams that ships, i.e. product, engineer, marketing and leadership. The upcoming edition is a refreshing take on how virtual conferences should be – audio based, spread over 15 days!

From Dec 1st to 17th, you have 1 session per weekday (Mon-Fri), 7 PM – 8 PM.

India’s largest product conference, Productgeeks Conf begins today. The conf, built as a product has been reimagined from first principle-thinking – virtual, and audio-based.

The conf starts from Dec 1st and will continue till Dec 17th – bringing you one great speaker every day, 7 PM IST!

The format is largely AMA based and is going to be extremely interactive – and will bring you the best practitioners across different industries, right from consumertech to SAAS.

This week, we have 3 amazing speakers lined up for you.

Ranjeet | Cofounder Pratilipi
Dec 1 (Wed) | 7 PM IST

Pratilip’s journey of finding PMF, building a strong product culture.

Kirti | CPO, Meesho
Dec 2 (Thu) | 7 PM IST

On building a customer-obsessed product culture

Mohit | Cofounder, Ultrahuman
Dec 3 (Fri) | 7 PM IST

On building a global consumer product

Conf Agenda and Speakers

