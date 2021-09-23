Announcing UnPluggd 2021; The Conference Where You Learn to Build, Grow and Repeat!

Ladies and Gentlemen,

The Indian startup ecosystem is buzzing with great amount of energy and being the OGs in this space, we are happy to invite you to UnPluggd, India’s largest startup and tech conference is back!

The same conference, where Freshdesk launched in 2011!

The same conference where most of India’s successful B2B startups launch!

Scheduled for Dec 3rd and 4th, UnPluggd’s core theme is building product-led growth businesses. The two days are broadly themed as:

Day 1: Zero to 1 Day 2: Scale from 1 to N. Register

UnPluggd, in its truest sense, has been a platform that has enabled founders and product leaders to not just find actionable learnings, but also meaningful networking and immense business value.

The upcoming edition is all things Product and Growth across various industry sectors, with a specific focus on building product-driven growth businesses.

What’s the Agenda? As always, a lot of amazingness. Building Product-driven growth businesses.

Across consumer and SAAS segment.

Expect best global minds sharing their experience.

Workshops

Startup Launches

Investor Pitches

Who are the speakers?

UnPluggd is driven by the community and one of our core goals is to bring you speakers who really have the courage to share-it-all, i.e. hard-hitting stories of mistakes, failures, and perseverance.

We will start announcing speakers from Oct – but as always, expect awesomeness. Expect candid conversations. And a lot of practical insights.

Speakers from the last few editions

Gokul Rajaram (FB, Square)

Shishir Mishra (Coda, Youtube)

Kintan Brahmbhatt (Amazon)

Sachin Bansal, Naveen Tewari, Kunal Shah,

Sangeep Paul (Platformlabs)..and many more.

Date: Dec 3, 4

Venue: Virtual (the hybrid version will be announced in Nov, depending on the Covid scene)

