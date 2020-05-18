Announcing UnPluggd Launch stage: Calling Product Startups to apply [Deadline: May 20]

Ladies and Gentlemen,

The nomination process for India’s largest startup event, UnPluggd has begun and starting today, we will accept the nomination from startups to launch at the virtual conf (on May 23/Bangalore).

5 startups will be selected to demo their products at the virtual event.

Demoing @ UnPluggd

Starting today, we will accept the nomination from startups to launch/demo at the event. If you are a startup or a product company, you get an opportunity to demo your product in front of India’s early adopter/investor community.

Preference will be given to startups who are launching the startup for the first time to the public @UnPluggd. Also, please note that we’d need atleast 1 cofounder to be present on the (virtual) stage during the launch.

With UnPluggd going virtual, any product startup (irrespective of where you are) can apply for the launch stage.

UnPluggd: Featured Speakers.

UnPluggd Details

Date: May 23rd

Venue: Your laptop (i.e. virtual conference)

Registration URL: https://nextbigwhat.com/unpluggd

Apply for the launch stage using this link.

Register for UnPluggd

Will this help a startup raise funding? Well, the funding environment is quite bad. So no promise there, but for sure we will ensure your product reaches out to 75000+ audience / potential users.

Normal ticket covers access to all keynote sessions (till the first half, i.e. 1 PM).You need to register for workshops separately.» Use the code ‘NEXTBIGWHAT’ to get your exclusive discount (price increases today).